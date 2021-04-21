Humanigen Appoints Dr. Adrian Kilcoyne to the role of Chief Medical Officer

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab™, today announced the appointment of Adrian Kilcoyne, MD, MBA, MPH, to the newly-created role of Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately, reporting to Dr. Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen.Dr. Kilcoyne brings to Humanigen strong leadership experience from multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and a strong clinical background in both Internal Medicine and Public Health Medicine. His most recent leadership role was in AstraZeneca, where he served as Vice President of Oncology Global Medical Affairs, Head of Evidence Generation and External Alliances, and previously as Vice President and Head of US Medical Affairs and Health Economics and Outcomes Research. Dr. Kilcoyne oversaw the development and delivery of the fully integrated global evidence strategy across the company’s complete oncology portfolio, including managing development of real-world evidence, epidemiology, biostatistics and data sciences, health economics and outcomes research, payer evidence, medical affairs sponsored research, and investigator research. He also led Global Oncology External Alliances, building strong scientific partnerships to advance patient care.“Humanigen is delighted to welcome Dr. Kilcoyne,” said Dr. Durrant. “His experience and knowledge in multiple areas, including COVID-19, CAR-T and other oncology clinical development areas, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, evidence generation, health economics, and partnering gives him a unique insight that can be leveraged towards Humanigen’s COVID-19, acute GvHD, CAR-T and other oncology programs with lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. In addition, Adrian’s leadership in the external alliances arena will be instrumental in helping guide the progress of Humanigen’s pipeline and potential commercialization.”During his tenure at AstraZeneca, Dr. Kilcoyne oversaw multiple launches of innovative therapies in oncology, including acalabrutinib, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in the US (marketed as CALQUENCE®) which has also been investigated in two Phase 2 studies in COVID-19 patients. Previously, Dr. Kilcoyne held several leadership positions at Celgene Corporation, a subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, including Executive Medical Director, Global Lymphoma Program Lead, Clinical Research and Development overseeing the development of lenalidomide in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). He was also the US lymphoma CAR-T lead supporting the clinical development and launch preparation of lisocabtagene maraleucel (or liso-cel, marketed as Breyanzi®) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Prior to this, Dr Kilcoyne held Medical Affairs and Clinical Development leadership roles in Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Roche and Eli Lilly.Dr. Kilcoyne’s responsibilities as Humanigen Chief Medical Officer include the clinical development and regulatory strategy for lenzilumab across its varied potential therapeutic indications including CAR-T, acute GvHD, CMML and COVID-19. Additionally, Dr. Kilcoyne will be responsible for the clinical development and regulatory strategy for ifabotuzumab in solid tumors. Dr. Kilcoyne will also be responsible for medical affairs, real-world evidence generation, health economics and outcomes and participate in external alliance evaluation.“I am excited to join the Humanigen team at this time and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the company’s strategic long-term growth. I am honored to have the opportunity to deliver on the promise that Humanigen’s innovative portfolio offers to patients with significant unmet medical need,” said Dr. Kilcoyne.Dr. Kilcoyne graduated from Trinity College, Dublin and holds a MSc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, along with a MSc in Business Administration from the Warwick Business School. He is the co-author of Pharmaceutical Medicine, a textbook published by Oxford Specialist Handbooks in 2013, edition 2 now being finalized.Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. Humanigen’s immediate focus is on the development of lenzilumab as a therapy for hospitalized hypoxic COVID-19 patients. Humanigen recently announced plans to initiate a randomized, multicenter, potentially registrational, Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lenzilumab combined with all commercially available CD19 CAR-T therapies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Humanigen is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, Humanigen is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). For more information, visit [url="]www.humanigen.com[/url] and follow Humanigen on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although Humanigen management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Humanigen’s beliefs relating to the technologies in Humanigen’s current pipeline.These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in Humanigen’s lack of profitability and potential need for additional capital to grow Humanigen’s business; Humanigen’s dependence on partners to further the development of Humanigen’s product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory approvals or authorization for emergency or broader patient use for the product candidate and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in Humanigen's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.

