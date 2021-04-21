FPA Crescent Fund Buys SoftBank Corp, Volkswagen AG, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Signature Bank

Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SoftBank Corp, Volkswagen AG, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Signature Bank, Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q1, FPA Crescent Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: 9434, MCDIF, VOW3,

9434, MCDIF, VOW3, Reduced Positions: JEF, SBNY, BIDU, DELL, GOOGL, AIG, BKNG, GOOG, HWM, GLEN, WFC, LPLA, ADI, AVGO, TEL, AON, UNVR, CMCSA, PRX, C, KMI, 3659, MAR, G1A, NPN, GBLB, 9984, 7733,

JEF, SBNY, BIDU, DELL, GOOGL, AIG, BKNG, GOOG, HWM, GLEN, WFC, LPLA, ADI, AVGO, TEL, AON, UNVR, CMCSA, PRX, C, KMI, 3659, MAR, G1A, NPN, GBLB, 9984, 7733, Sold Out: PAH3, BAC, CIT,