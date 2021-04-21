>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

FPA Crescent Fund Buys SoftBank Corp, Volkswagen AG, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Signature Bank

April 21, 2021 | About: 9434 +0% VOW3 +0% JEF +1.52% SBNY +9.2% BIDU +2.52% DELL +0.25% PAH3 +0% CIT +2.14% BAC +1.73%

Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SoftBank Corp, Volkswagen AG, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Signature Bank, Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q1, FPA Crescent Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steven Romick's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+romick/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steven Romick
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,452,478 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  2. LafargeHolcim Ltd (LHN) - 5,364,980 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 6,599,412 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 641,678 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,801,707 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
Sold Out: Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $67.51. Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. Reduced: SoftBank Corp (9434)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1293 and $1496.5, with an estimated average price of $1410.92. The stock is now traded at around $1427.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.17%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -974,874 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 9999%. The sale prices were between $144.8 and $240.55, with an estimated average price of $177.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 48.68%. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 5,858,352 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.2%. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $237.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 237,984 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $212.373300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 363,467 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43.28%. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 1,192,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Romick. Also check out:

1. Steven Romick's Undervalued Stocks

2. Steven Romick's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Steven Romick's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Steven Romick keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)