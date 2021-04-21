FPA Crescent Fund Buys SoftBank Corp, Volkswagen AG, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Signature Bank

Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys SoftBank Corp, Volkswagen AG, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Signature Bank, Baidu Inc, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q1, FPA Crescent Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: 9434, MCDIF, VOW3,
- Reduced Positions: JEF, SBNY, BIDU, DELL, GOOGL, AIG, BKNG, GOOG, HWM, GLEN, WFC, LPLA, ADI, AVGO, TEL, AON, UNVR, CMCSA, PRX, C, KMI, 3659, MAR, G1A, NPN, GBLB, 9984, 7733,
- Sold Out: PAH3, BAC, CIT,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+romick/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steven Romick
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,452,478 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- LafargeHolcim Ltd (LHN) - 5,364,980 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 6,599,412 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 641,678 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,801,707 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $67.51. Sold Out: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $35.81 and $53.08, with an estimated average price of $44.84. Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. Reduced: SoftBank Corp (9434)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1293 and $1496.5, with an estimated average price of $1410.92. The stock is now traded at around $1427.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was 0.17%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -974,874 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 9999%. The sale prices were between $144.8 and $240.55, with an estimated average price of $177.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 0 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 48.68%. The sale prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 5,858,352 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 71.2%. The sale prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $237.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 237,984 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $212.373300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 363,467 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43.28%. The sale prices were between $71.23 and $91.28, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $101.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 1,192,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Romick. Also check out:
1. Steven Romick's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steven Romick's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steven Romick's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steven Romick keeps buying