Hillman Co Buys Rocket Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Select Energy Services Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Hillman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Select Energy Services Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2021Q1, Hillman Co owns 10 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,664 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio.
- Talend SA (TLND) - 555,234 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio.
- Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) - 1,259,179 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 242,021 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
Hillman Co initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 1,259,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Hillman Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $210.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 132,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Hillman Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Hillman Co added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 78.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,237,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.
