Hillman Co Buys Rocket Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Select Energy Services Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: WTTR +2.21% RKT +1.06% CRWD +1.82% U +4.18%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Hillman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Rocket Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Select Energy Services Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2021Q1, Hillman Co owns 10 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HILLMAN CO
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,664 shares, 22.22% of the total portfolio.
  2. Talend SA (TLND) - 555,234 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
  3. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio.
  4. Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) - 1,259,179 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 242,021 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Hillman Co initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.53%. The holding were 1,259,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Hillman Co initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $210.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 132,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Hillman Co initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Hillman Co added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 78.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.2 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,237,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Comments

