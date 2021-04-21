NBS Capital Inc. Announces Update on Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / NBS Capital Inc. ("NBS" or the "Company") (TSXV:NBS.P) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases of October 19, 2020, January 4, 2021 and February 18, 2021 (the "Press Releases"), that it has received conditional listing approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXVE") in connection with its proposed arm's length qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") by way of scheme of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the laws of Australia with Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML"). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that in accordance with applicable Australian statutory procedural requirements, the Federal Court of Australia has approved the Arrangement.

Pursuant to TSXVE policies, the Company has filed a filing statement on Form 3B2 under its profile on www.SEDAR.com. The Company expects that closing of the Qualifying Transaction and completion of the Arrangement will occur as soon as practicable after the outstanding conditions to closing are met, which NBS expects to be on or before April 30, 2021.

NBS is also pleased to announce that it has received TSXVE approval for the consolidation of the common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Consolidation"). As previously announced in the Press Releases, the shareholders of the Company approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to consolidate the Common Shares of the Company in connection with the Arrangement. The Board of Directors has confirmed the Company's intention to proceed with a 0.73271 (new) for every one (old) consolidation (0.73271:1.0) of its Common Shares (the "Conversion Ratio"). In addition, the Company will change its name to "Nevada Silver Corporation" in conjunction with the Arrangement (the "Name Change"). The new ISIN number for the Common Shares on a post-Name Change and post-Consolidation basis is CA64145K1075 and the new CUSIP number is 64145K107. There are currently 7,692,500 Common Shares outstanding; after giving effect to the Consolidation there will be approximately 5,636,372 Common Shares outstanding, prior to the completion of the Arrangement and prior to the exercise of 730,000 outstanding NBS stock options. The stock options are expected to be exercised immediately before the effectiveness of the Consolidation and Name Change, and the underlying Common Shares issued on exercise thereof will also be subject to the Consolidation at the Conversion Ratio.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the TSXVE on a post-Consolidation, post-Name Change basis following completion of the Qualifying Transaction. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. NBS has mailed letters of transmittal to its registered shareholders so they may submit their old certificates in order to obtain new common share certificates on a post-Consolidation and post-Name Change basis. Registered Shareholders should follow the instructions on the Letter of Transmittal in order to exchange their old pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation, post-Name Change share certificates. Shares held in uncertificated form by nonregistered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted at the Conversion Ratio through each shareholder's brokerage accounts. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

Final acceptance of the Transaction will occur upon the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin (the "Exchange Bulletin") by the TSXVE. Subject to final approval by the TSXV, NBS will no longer be a capital pool company and will be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer pursuant to TSXVE policies trading under the symbol "NSC". NBS will issue a news release once the TSXV issues the Exchange Bulletin and will then advise of the expected listing date.

The Concurrent Financing

In conjunction with the Qualifying Transaction, NBS announced on February 18, 2021 the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") of an aggregate of 15,301,923 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") issued by NBS and EML at a price of $0.33 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of Cdn$5,049,635.13. Immediately prior to closing of the Qualifying Transaction and in connection with the Arrangement, each Subscription Receipts issued by EML will be automatically exercised for one ordinary share of EML and one-half of one ordinary share purchase warrant of EML (each whole such warrant, an "Underlying Warrant"), each of which will be immediately exchanged for one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of NBS (each whole warrant, an "NBS Warrant"). Concurrently, each Subscription Receipt issued by NBS will be automatically exercised for a Common Share of NBS on a post-Consolidated basis and one-half of one NBS Warrant. Each NBS Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of NBS at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Qualifying Transaction (the "Warrant Expiry Date"). The Company will be entitled to accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date upon notice to the NBS Warrant holders should the closing price of the shares of the Resulting Issuer on the TSXV be greater than $1.00 for twenty consecutive trading days. All securities of NBS issued in connection with the exercise of the Subscription Receipts and the Arrangement will be issued on a post-Consolidation basis.

Trading

Trading in NBS's Common Shares has been halted in compliance with the policies of the TSXVE. It is not expected that trading in NBS's Common Shares will resume prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

About NBS Capital Inc.

The only business of NBS is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. For further information, contact: NBS Capital Inc. Paul Barbeau, Chief Executive Officer and Director. Phone: 613-232-1567 x 201.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

EML is a public, unlisted company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia. It is a US-based resource company, with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. EML also holds a high-grade manganese project in Minnesota, USA.

