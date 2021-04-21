>
Tesla Inc (TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sold $897,500 of Shares

April 21, 2021 | About: TSLA +3.5%

CFO of Tesla Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zachary Kirkhorn (insider trades) sold 1,250 shares of TSLA on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $718 a share. The total sale was $897,500.

Tesla Inc is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance fully electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. Tesla Inc has a market cap of $714.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $744.120000 with a P/E ratio of 1188.71 and P/S ratio of 25.58.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of TSLA stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $718. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Heavy Trucking Jerome M Guillen sold 10,000 shares of TSLA stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $697.87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.63% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of TSLA stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $696.57. The price of the stock has increased by 6.83% since.
  • Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of TSLA stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $675.85. The price of the stock has increased by 10.1% since.
  • SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. Andrew D Baglino sold 1,500 shares of TSLA stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $615.75. The price of the stock has increased by 20.85% since.

.

