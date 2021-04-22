>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:BWMX +3.38%

PR Newswire

GUADALAJARA and JALISCO, Mexico, April 22, 2021

GUADALAJARA and JALISCO, Mexico, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 results after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, May 7, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.)

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-877-451-6152 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-389-0879. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at ri.betterware.com.mx. A replay of the webcast will be available until August 7, 2021.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 7, 2021 through May 21, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13718873.

AboutBetterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico. The Company has delivered consistent revenue growth as evidenced by its compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 25% from 2003-2020 with even stronger revenue growth in the last 5 years, which has accelerated to a CAGR of 57%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories.

Supported by its three strategic pillars, Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterware-de-mexico-sab-de-cv-announces-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-301274548.html

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)