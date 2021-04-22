Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Eur

Investment company Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Herman Miller Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan. As of 2021Q1, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan owns 23 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,148,099 shares, 36.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 25,603,639 shares, 13.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20% (ITE) - 20,134,895 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,738,231 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.35% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 3,798,039 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.88%

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 6,460,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,105,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,185,958 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 548,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 366,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.933200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.88%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 3,798,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.93%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,084,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46. The stock is now traded at around $39.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,501,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 77.10%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 804,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,882,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 105.66%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 210,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $33.1 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $38.27.