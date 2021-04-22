>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (111) 

The US Economy Is Gaining Steam

The Index of Leading Economic Indicators increased 1.3% in March

April 22, 2021 | About: SPY -0.72% IWM +0.23% QQQ -1.06%

The U.S. economic recovery is gaining momentum, according to a couple of macroeconomic reports published on Thursday.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI), which forecasts future economic activity, increased 1.3% in March to 111.6 (2016 = 100), following a 0.1% decrease in February and a 0.5% increase in January.

"The U.S. LEI rose sharply in March, which more than offset February's slightly negative revised figure," Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economic research at The Conference Board, said. "The improvement in the U.S. LEI, with all ten components contributing positively, suggests economic momentum is increasing in the near term. The widespread gains among the leading indicators are supported by an accelerating vaccination campaign, gradual lifting of mobility restrictions, as well as current and expected fiscal stimulus. The recent trend in the U.S. LEI is consistent with the economy picking up in the coming months, and The Conference Board now projects year-over-year growth could reach 6.0 percent in 2021."

Separately, the Labor Department reported that the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims dropped to 547,000 in the week ending April 17. It is the lowest level since March 2020, when non-essential businesses were under lockdown.

These reports come one week after the U.S. government reported that March retail sales rose 9.8% from February and 27.7% from a year earlier, the most significant increase since May 2020.

Still, the news of the economy gaining steam failed to light up Wall Street, which was trading lower at mid-day. The S&P 500 was trading at 4,152.10, down 0.52% for the day, while the Dow Jones was trading at 33,913.17, down 0.66%. The Nasdaq composite was trading at 13,879.12, down 0.50% for the day as tech stocks lost their momentum.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury bonds were trading near flat, with the 10-year bond trading at 1.58%, up 0.95% for the day, meaning that traders and investors are little concerned about the more robust economy fueling inflation.

Apparently, traders and investors have been paying more attention these days to geopolitical events that raise demand for safe-haven assets like Treasuries and less on the U.S. economic recovery.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)