Third Avenue Value Fund's 1st-Quarter Portfolio Manager Commentary

Dear Shareholders,



For the three months ended March 31st, 2021, the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (the "Fund") returned 20.05%, compared to the MSCI World Index, which returned 5.04%.1 The most recent calendar quarter was the second consecutive quarter in which value strategies, broadly defined, have produced outperformance relative to growth strategies and marks the first time since 2016 that value strategies have produced consecutive quarters of outperformance. In this most recent quarter, the MSCI World Value Index2 returned 9.76%, or 4.72% above the MSCI World Index. In recent years, we have contended that large and growing valuation distortions present in equity markets would reverse and, in all likelihood, produce handsome gains to price-conscious value investors, as has been the historical pattern over long periods of time. We are pleased that this reconciliation seems to have begun and that the Fund has thrived in such an environment.



Furthermore, speaking a bit more granularly, Fund performance has benefited recently from the positive performance of a wide range of holdings. In this portfolio manager's view, recent years of record-breaking valuation dispersion between public equity markets' most and least expensive companies created one of the most attractive sets of value investing opportunities in decades. This phenomenon grew steadily in the years leading up to 2020 and was only exacerbated by the pandemic, at least initially. Positions established during the darkest days for value investing, between 2017 and 2019 - such as copper mining companies, lumber producers, automobile manufacturers, heavy building products producers and European banks – have all performed strongly in recent quarters. Yet, holdings accumulated in the midst of COVID-related panic, such as FedEx and Korn Ferry, have also provided important performance contributions. As we reflect upon successes and failures in recent quarters, we are encouraged that Third Avenue's long-term approach, incorporating nimble, opportunistic, active management, has shown signs of success.









THE SPECTER OF INFLATION – REVISITED



Then as it was, then again it will be



And though the course may change sometimes



Rivers always reach the sea



Robert Plant – 1974





BLS website