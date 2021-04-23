Anthony Goodman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Head of Board Effectiveness Practice

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Anthony Goodman joined Korn Ferry as the head of Board Effectiveness in the North American Board and CEO practice. He is based in the firm’s Boston office.

Goodman joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm, where he was a senior member of the firm's Board and CEO Advisory Partners and the Board Effectiveness practice. There, he advised public and private company boards, including large nonprofits, mutual funds, and family influenced businesses, on a range of confidential matters from CEO and Board Chair succession to board composition, dealing with activist investors to pre-IPO governance. He is an experienced advisor to non-executive directors and C-suite executive teams in the United States and Europe, specializing in the alignment of leaders and organizations for effective oversight of Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) opportunities and risks, and improved relationships with stakeholders.

Previously, Goodman spent more than 12 years as a partner at Tapestry Networks, an organization convening board directors, investors, and regulators for peer learning and mutual understanding. Goodman was the founder and co-chair of the Shareholder-Director Exchange (SDX), which developed the first protocol for board-shareholder engagement in the United States. Before that, Goodman was the CEO of a consultancy specializing in leadership development, change management, and employee communication. He began his career in public relations and marketing in the United Kingdom.

“Anthony is known for his commitment to improving organizations’ board culture, engagement, structure, and alignment to the overall organizational strategy. He is skilled in the positioning of leaders and organizations for effective corporate governance, ESG oversight and stakeholder relations,” said Joe Griesedieck, vice chairman, Board & Chief Executive Officer Services, Korn Ferry. “Anthony is going to be great fit for our clients’ needs and the increased demand for this important work. We are thrilled to have his expertise on board.”

Goodman holds an MA in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University.

