Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Natuzzi S.p.A.

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:NTZ -1.44%

The majority shareholder of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) (“Natuzzi” or the “Company”) has notified the Company that it will not participate to the Company’s shareholder meeting convened, on first call, for April 30, 2021. Accordingly, the Company’s shareholder meeting will be held, on second call, on May 7, 2021.

The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary of the American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program of the Company, informed the Company that, with regard to the matters to be voted upon at the shareholder meeting on May 7, 2021, it will consider as proper and timely submitted any instructions to vote that are received from any ADR holder by 12:00 pm EST on May 3, 2021.

About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italy’s largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in the furniture industry with an extensive manufacturing footprint and a global retail network. Natuzzi is a lifestyle brand with a top position in the global furniture sector and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® certified (Forest Stewardship Council).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005249/en/


