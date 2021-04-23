>
MasTec Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:MTZ -0.67%

PR Newswire

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 23, 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it will release results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Senior Management will also hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The call-in number for the conference call is (323) 794-2423 or (866) 575-6539 and the replay number is (719) 457-0820, with a pass code of 6765216. The replay will run for 30 days. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mastec-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301270268.html

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.


