LightInTheBox Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:LITB +0%

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected].

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 1548
Email: [email protected]

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-files-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301275868.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.


