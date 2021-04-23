>
Andrea Walsh Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:KFY +2.38%

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Andrea Walsh has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Consulting business, focused on organizational strategy. She is based in Chicago.

Walsh joins Korn Ferry from a global management consulting firm, where she spent over 20 years in various senior level roles. Most recently, she was the senior director of talent and rewards, where she led a large team of consultants focused on talent management, employee insight and communication, and change management at the board and C-suite level. Additionally, she led intellectual capital development for North America in many areas, including diversity and inclusion, future of work, and career enablement.

Walsh’s leadership experience spans several industries including technology, financial services, oil and gas, aviation, utilities, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and professional services.

“Andrea will help our clients design and implement talent strategies that support organization transformation. She will also work closely with our Board and CEO practice to develop our board optimization and onboarding services and conduct board-level diversity, equity, and inclusion work,” said Laura Manson-Smith, global leader of Organizational Strategy, Korn Ferry. “Andrea is known for aligning and activating executive teams on human capital issues by developing unique and innovative solutions. We are thrilled to have her on the team.”

Walsh holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, economics, and computer science from Allegheny College.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005361/en/


