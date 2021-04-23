>
Astronics Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

April 23, 2021


[url="]Astronics+Corporation[/url] (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, May 6, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its financial and operating results, and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.



First Quarter 2021 Conference Call



Thursday, May 6, 2021


11:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Phone: (201) 493-6784


Webcast: [url="]www.astronics.com[/url]



A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, May 13, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13718343. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section at [url="]www.astronics.com[/url], where a transcript will also be posted once available.



ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION



Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.



For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit [url="]Astronics.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005424/en/


