Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Gives Update on Status of Gaming Centers

In 2019, Fullerton and Vancouver combined with the other previously announced acquisitions generated over $3 million in revenue.



Boca Raton, Florida, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has opened the recently acquired gaming centers in Fullerton, CA and Vancouver, WA. Simplicity Esports now owns a total of 15 gaming centers, of which 14 are open and operational. The Redmond, WA gaming center is expected to reopen next week. As of April 22nd, six locations are operating at 100% capacity, one at 75% capacity, 7 at 50% capacity, and one at 25% capacity. 11 of 18 franchise gaming center locations have reopened and are operating at various capacities.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We recently announced a record quarter for revenue for the period ended February 28, 2021. Six of our corporate owned gaming centers were not open the full quarter, and the rest were operating at some limited capacity. We plan to continue with strategic gaming center acquisitions, as well as construction of new locations, throughout 2021. Assuming no new material COVID-19 restrictions, I believe corporate-owned gaming center profitability is achievable in the near term, as all of our corporate locations have percentage rent lease agreements with the respective landlords.”

Simplicity Esports intends to list its common stock and warrants on The NASDAQ Capital Market or the American. There is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved by The Nasdaq Capital Market or the American.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 15 esports gaming centers, 14 of which are open and operational, and is the franchisor for 18 esports gaming centers, 11 of which are open and operational, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends® PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

