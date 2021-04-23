Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Change for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc.

[url="]www.morganstanley.com%2Fim[/url]

Morgan Stanley Investment Management announced today a portfolio management change for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CAF) (the “Fund”). The Fund is managed by the Emerging Markets Equity team of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. (the “Adviser”). The team consists of portfolio managers and analysts.The current members of the team responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio are Gary Cheung, a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (“MSAL”) and Leon Sun, a Managing Director of MSAL. Mr. Cheung began managing the Fund in February 2012 and Mr. Sun began managing the Fund in March 2021. Effective April 23, 2021, Amay Hattangadi, a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company (“MSIM Co.”), will also serve as a portfolio manager of the Fund. Mr. Hattangadi has been associated with MSIM Co. in an investment management capacity since 2017 and, prior to that, with the Adviser in an investment management capacity since 1997. Effective May 31, 2021, Gary Cheung will no longer serve as a portfolio manager to the Fund. Amay Hattangadi and Leon Sun will each remain a portfolio manager to the Fund.Effective April 23, 2021, the Adviser entered into a Sub-Advisory Agreement with MSIM Co. with respect to the Fund.Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 731 investment professionals around the world and $ 1.4 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of March 31, 2021. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visitAbout Morgan StanleyMorgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit

