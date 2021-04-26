>
Articles 

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc

April 26, 2021 | About: BKLN +0.23% SRLN +0.09% OAS +0.75% WFCPL.PFD +0% BACPL.PFD +0% NHS +0.87% AVYA +1.76% HYB +0.55%

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund, Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+usa+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 954,090 shares, 71.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
  2. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 511,936 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 118,068 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 112,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 96,500 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 511,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

Sold Out: New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB)

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $8.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

