AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oasis Petroleum Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc, Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund, Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OAS,

OAS, Added Positions: BKLN, SRLN, CNR, CCLP, CCO,

BKLN, SRLN, CNR, CCLP, CCO, Reduced Positions: VTI, FRA, VVR, DSU, NEEPP, NEEPP, BND, IHRT, DCUE, SOLN, VLT,

VTI, FRA, VVR, DSU, NEEPP, NEEPP, BND, IHRT, DCUE, SOLN, VLT, Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, NHS, HYB, AVYA,

For the details of AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+usa+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 954,090 shares, 71.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 511,936 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 118,068 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 112,000 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 96,500 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 511,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.24 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $8.88.