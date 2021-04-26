>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2814)  | Author's Website |

FPA Queens Road Exits Adtran, WESCO

Fund's largest sales of 1st quarter

April 26, 2021 | About: DLA +2.5% ATROB +0% WCC +0.73% ADTN +1.34%

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)' FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Adtran

The Adtran Inc. (ADTN) position was closed, impacting the portfolio by -0.29%.

527103b91ccf6851acbb1acf532222d1.png

The company, which provides networking and broadband infrastructure solutions, has a market cap of $833.45 million and an enterprise value of $770.16 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.64% and return on assets of 0.45% are outperforming 65% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with no debt.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 4.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.28% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

WESCO

The fund exited its position in WESCO International Inc. (WCC), impacting the portfolio by -0.11%.

3fb1dca62eb743ce79ca9eff4a0c0c26.png

The value-added industrial distributor has a market cap of $4.40 billion and an enterprise value of $9.26 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.49% and return on assets of 1.1% are underperforming 69% of companies in the industrial distribution industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.09 is far below the industry median of 0.62.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.83% of outstanding shares, Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%, Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Astronics

The firm closed its position in Astronics Corp. (ATROB). The trade had an impact of -0.06% on the portfolio.

88e762843337550a101313f543928c6f.png

The company, which provides products to the aerospace and defense industries, has a market cap of $522.97 million and an enterprise value of $ 682.98 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -37.22% and return on assets of -16.31% are underperforming 88% of companies in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.21.

Delta Apparel

The firm curbed its Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) stake by 7.18%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.01%.

14e1b69b99ced34dab7684ad17406d74.png

The company, which designs, markets and manufactures apparel, has a market cap of $199.41 million and an enterprise value of $382 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -7.24% and return on assets of -2.49% are underperforming 73% of companies in the manufacturing, apparel and accessories industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.05.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 0.96% of outstanding shares, followed by Scruggs' firm with 0.15%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)