Cognyte to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending January 31, 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 29, 2021

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognyte (Nasdaq: CGNT) will conduct a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30am ET to review its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ending January 31, 2021. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the conference call.

A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the webcast section of Cognyte's Investor Relations website. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (800) 708-4540 (United States and Canada) and (847) 619-6397 (International). The passcode is 50154360. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte's solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security. Learn more about how we empower our customers to create a safer world with Actionable Intelligence® at www.cognyte.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte Software Ltd. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our registration statement on Form 20-F, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cognyte assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ. COGNYTE, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, and ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE FOR A SAFER WORLD are trademarks of Cognyte Software Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Cognyte and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognyte-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-ending-january-31-2021-financial-results-on-thursday-april-29-2021-301277001.html

SOURCE Cognyte