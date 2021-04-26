CAI International, Inc. Announces Q1 2021 Financial Release Date and Conference Call





April 29, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET























CAI Q1 2021 Financial Release Conference Call























April 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET























1-888-398-8098























1-707-287-9363























www.capps.com and click on the "Investors" tab





CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at [url="]www.capps.com[/url] for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005913/en/