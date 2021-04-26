>
CAI International, Inc. Announces Q1 2021 Financial Release Date and Conference Call

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:CAI +1.12%


CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call:



EARNINGS RELEASE:



April 29, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET











EVENT:



CAI Q1 2021 Financial Release Conference Call











CALL DATE and TIME:



April 29, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET











DOMESTIC DIAL IN:



1-888-398-8098











INTERNATIONAL







DIAL IN:



1-707-287-9363











LIVE WEBCAST:



[url="]www.capps.com[/url] and click on the “Investors” tab



If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at [url="]www.capps.com[/url] for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005913/en/


