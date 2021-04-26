Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys The Walt Disney Co, American Express Co, Five Below Inc, Sells Bilibili Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Square Inc

Investment company Rheos Capital Works Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, American Express Co, Five Below Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, sells Bilibili Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rheos Capital Works Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Rheos Capital Works Inc. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 329,000 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 270,700 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 635,400 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.49% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 278,300 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 114,200 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 281,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 46.07%. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $194.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 267,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 141.48%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 182,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 283.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 276,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 58.96%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 127,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 30.12%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 432,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1623.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.