>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Globe Life Inc. Announces Virtual Webcast For 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:GL -0.59%

PR Newswire

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 26, 2021

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announces the live audio webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)

To register online to attend the meeting:

  • Go to register.proxypush.com/GL.
  • You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox.
    • Registered and beneficial shareholders - Enter the control number found in the upper right-hand corner of your proxy card.
    • Guests may register to attend and listen to the meeting.
  • After registering, you will receive a confirmation email and another email approximately one hour prior to the start of the meeting with a unique link to access the virtual meeting.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

For additional information contact: Mike Majors
Executive Vice President – Administration and Investor Relations
Phone: 972/569-3627
FAX: 972/569-3282
[email protected]
Website: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globe-life-inc-announces-virtual-webcast-for-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301277241.html

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)