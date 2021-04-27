>
Rio Tinto Executive team changes

April 27, 2021


Barbara Levi, Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs, has accepted the position of Group General Counsel at UBS and will leave Rio Tinto by the end of October 2021. A thorough search has commenced to identify a suitable successor.



Jakob Stausholm, Chief Executive said “Barbara has made a significant contribution during her time with Rio Tinto and we will be saddened to see her leave. We offer her our very best wishes for the future.”



This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.



[url="]riotinto.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005978/en/


