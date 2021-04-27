>
Welbilt Announces Details for 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call and Webcast

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:WBT -0.9%


Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:WBT), announced today that it will host a live conference call to discuss its 2021 first quarter earnings on Thursday, May 6 at 10:00 am ET. The company will issue a pre-market earnings announcement the same day. Institutional investors are invited to participate live on the call using the following details:



Participant Toll Free Dial-in Number:



+1 (833) 952-1505



Conference ID:



662-9118



Webcast Title:



Welbilt 2021 Q1 Earnings Call



Webcast: A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page at [url="]www.welbilt.com[/url]. The webcast replay will be available for 30 days from 1:00 pm ET, Thursday, May 6.



Dial-in REPLAY: +1 (800) 585-8367/+1 (416) 621-4642, ACCESS CODE: 662-9118. The audio replay will be available beginning at 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 6, until 11:59 pm ET, Thursday, May 13, 2021.



About Welbilt, Inc.



Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm®, Crem®, Delfield®, Frymaster®, Garland®, Kolpak®, Lincoln®, Manitowoc® Ice, Merco®, Merrychef® and Multiplex®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect®, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,400 employees and generated sales of $1.2 billion in 2020. For more information, visit [url="]www.welbilt.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005218/en/


