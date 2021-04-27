This Trio of Stock Picks Charms the GARP Investor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

This Trio of Stock Picks Charms the GARP Investor

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

There are investors who believe growth is very important as long as you do not pay too much for it. Such investors are in search of the union of growth and value in stocks when they screen the market.

Below mentioned are the five most-used fundamental indicators that "growth at a reasonable price" investors refer to when they assess the equity of a stock.

  1. Trailing 12-month and forward PEG ratios less than or equal to 2.
  2. A more than 5% yearly average increase in the trailing 12-month net income margin over the past five years.
  3. Earnings for the next five years projected to increase more than 10% every year.
  4. A positive trend in trailing 12-month operating income over the past five years.
  5. A price-earnings ratio less than or equal to 25.

These indicators suggest investors should purchase more shares of the following stocks.

UnitedHealth Group Inc

The first stock GARP investors could be interested in is UnitedHealth Group Inc (

UNH, Financial), a Minnetonka, Minnesota-based diversified healthcare company.

The stock closed at $395.86 per share on Monday for a market cap of $374.21 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 22.50. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 1.53 and the forward PEG ratio was 1.78, based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 14.70% and next five-year earnings per share growth rate of 12.62%.

The net income margin (6.97% as of the March 2021 quarter) rose by 11% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($22.559 billion as of the March 2021 quarter) increased by 14.7% per annum over the same period.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

The share price has grown by 37.28% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $273.71 to $401.99.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $430.91 per share.

PerkinElmer

The second stock GARP investors could be interested in is PerkinElmer (

PKI, Financial), a Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of products and solutions for clinical diagnostic and life science research organizations worldwide.

The stock closed at $134.98 per share on Monday for a market cap of $15.13 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 20.83. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 0.92 and the forward PEG ratio was 1.21, based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 22.70% and a next five-year EPS growth rate of 17.20%.

The net income margin (28.08% as of the December 2020 quarter) increased by 5.3% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($987 million as of the December 2020 quarter) jumped by 23.8% per annum.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

The share price has risen by 52.61% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $85.71 to $162.7.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $155.77 per share.

Lithia Motors Inc

The third stock that GARP investors could be interested in is Lithia Motors Inc (

LAD, Financial), a Medford, Oregon-based operator of new and used vehicles stores and a provider of connected financial and insurance products.

The stock closed at $387.19 per share on Monday for a market cap of $10.39 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 16.78. The trailing 12-month PEG ratio was 0.76 and the forward PEG ratio was 0.80, based on a past five-year Ebitda growth rate of 22.20% and a next five-year earnings per share growth rate of 21%.

The net income margin (3.60% as of the March 2021 quarter) grew by 5.6% per annum over the past five years, while the operating income ($832 million as of the March 2020 quarter) increased by 14.9% per annum.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The share price has grown by 244% over the past year, fluctuating in a 52-week range of $93.38 to $417.98.

On Wall Street, as of April, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $426.09 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso