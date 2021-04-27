CPSI Names Amaris McComas as New Chief People Officer





CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that Amaris McComas has been named the Companys new Chief People Officer, effective May 3, 2021. In this new senior role for CPSI, McComas will have oversight of all of the Companys organizational and leadership development, talent management, succession planning, compensation, and benefits for the approximately 2,000 CPSI employees, including an expanding remote workforce.





McComas brings over 15 years of experience in human resources management to CPSI. She most recently served as Head of Talent, Strategy and Transformation for Equitable, a leading insurance company and subsidiary of Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH), based in New York City. Under her leadership, Equitable has undergone a complete transformation of its human capital practices, with a focus on talent, culture, and infrastructure to create an end-to-end agile operating model. Prior to this, she served as Senior Human Resources Business Partner for TIAA, a Fortune 100 financial services organization, where she served as a strategic human capital advisor for the finance and actuarial organization and led the transformation of its operating model and talent practices. She played a key role in, and led the cultural and talent integration efforts following, TIAAs acquisition of EverBank in 2017. McComas previously held senior human resource management and talent acquisition positions with Premier, Inc., HSBC and Robert Half International. She currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Veterans Bridge Home in Charlotte, North Carolina. McComas holds a bachelors degree from Emory University.









Commenting on the announcement, Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, said, We are very pleased to have Amaris McComas join our senior leadership team at CPSI. Our employees are our most important asset and play a pivotal role in our growth and success. As we continue to pursue our three-year strategic plan, Amaris will help drive our transformation by creating a culture of collaboration that fosters innovation and continuous improvement. We look forward to her insight and contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy.









McComas added, I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to be part of the CPSI leadership team. I look forward to shaping the culture and an agenda that represents the voice of the employee in support of the organizations efforts in maintaining a diverse, engaged and highly skilled workforce.









About CPSI









CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nations largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.





