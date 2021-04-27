Truefg, Llc Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: SUSB,

SUSB, Added Positions: SPAB, SPIB, SPDW, SPYG, IVV, SPSB, VTV, SPEM, SPLG, IEFA, IGSB,

SPAB, SPIB, SPDW, SPYG, IVV, SPSB, VTV, SPEM, SPLG, IEFA, IGSB, Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, AAPL, SCZ, SPMD, AGG, ITOT, IXUS, LQD, VUG, BND,

IJR, IJH, AAPL, SCZ, SPMD, AGG, ITOT, IXUS, LQD, VUG, BND, Sold Out: JKG,

Investment company Truefg, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truefg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Truefg, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUEFG, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truefg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 116,329 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 827,721 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 181,786 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 394,062 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 624,193 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43%

Truefg, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Truefg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $230.37 and $255.15, with an estimated average price of $244.21.