Truefg, Llc Buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Truefg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truefg, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Truefg, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRUEFG, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRUEFG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRUEFG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRUEFG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRUEFG, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: SUSB,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SPIB, SPDW, SPYG, IVV, SPSB, VTV, SPEM, SPLG, IEFA, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, AAPL, SCZ, SPMD, AGG, ITOT, IXUS, LQD, VUG, BND,
- Sold Out: JKG,
For the details of TRUEFG, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truefg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRUEFG, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 116,329 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 827,721 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 181,786 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 394,062 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 624,193 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43%
Truefg, Llc initiated holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.11, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (JKG)
Truefg, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $230.37 and $255.15, with an estimated average price of $244.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRUEFG, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRUEFG, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRUEFG, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRUEFG, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRUEFG, LLC keeps buying