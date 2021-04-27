INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate PFPT, GRA, NYCB, RMRM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $176.00 per share in cash. If you are a Proofpoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a W. R. Grace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. In connection with the merger, Flagstar shareholders are expected to receive New York Community stock. If you are a New York Community shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust. RMR Mortgage is expected to issue common stock in connection with the merger. If you are an RMR Mortgage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

