Telesat Announces Closing of Its Secured Notes Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Proceeds to be Invested in Telesat Lightspeed

OTTAWA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat Canada (Telesat) today announced the issuance of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior secured notes due 2026 (the Senior Secured Notes), which will mature on December 6, 2026, pursuant to an indenture, dated as of April 27, 2021, by and among Telesat and Telesat LLC, as co-issuer, the guarantors named therein, and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee and notes collateral agent and the other collateral agents party thereto (the Offering).

Telesat will use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund additional investment into one or more unrestricted subsidiaries for the development of Telesat Lightspeed, Telesats Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, for the payment of fees and expenses related to the Offering, and if the funding needs of Telesat Lightspeed are less than currently anticipated, for general corporate purposes.

The Senior Secured Notes were offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and, outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Secured Notes were not, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act or other applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Senior Secured Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words future, expected, continuing, plans and will , or other variations of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Detailed information about some of the known risks and uncertainties is included in the Risk Factors section of Telesat Canadas Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 which can be obtained on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001465191/000121390021013340/f20f2020_telesatcanada.htm.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance, the ability to successfully deploy an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation, the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, volatility in exchange rates, risks and expense associated with becoming a publicly listed company the ability to expand our existing satellite utilization and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. The information contained in this news release reflects Telesats beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans and expectations as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the information herein.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the worlds most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the companys Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its global priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesats principal shareholders are Canadas Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. ( LORL).

For further information:
Michael Bolitho
Telesat
+1 (613) 748-8828
[email protected]telesat.com.


