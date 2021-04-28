OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Athene Holding, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, CURO Group Holdings Corp

New Purchases: ATH, COOP, CURO, PFSI,

Investment company OCO Capital Partners, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Athene Holding, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, CURO Group Holdings Corp, PennyMac Financial Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OCO Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, OCO Capital Partners, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 1,242,000 shares, 50.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 1,000,000 shares, 27.99% of the total portfolio. New Position CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) - 1,150,000 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. New Position PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 150,000 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $59.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 50.41%. The holding were 1,242,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56. The stock is now traded at around $33.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.99%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.09 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.51%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

OCO Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.08%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.