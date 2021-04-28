Logo
Natural Health Trends to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

HONG KONG, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and quality of life products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Time:11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in:1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID:13718088
Webcast:http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144114
Replay:For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13718088.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Companys website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
[email protected]

Investors:
ADDO Investor Relations
Tel: 310-829-5400
[email protected]


