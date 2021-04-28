Logo
Viomi Technology Hosted Spring Strategic New Product Launch Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Viomi harnesses the power of AI into IoT @ home

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd ("Viomi" or the "Company"), a leading IoT @ Home technology company, hosted the Company's "AI: Helpful" Spring Strategic New Product Launch Event in April. The company invited George F. Smoot, Nobel Laureate in Physics and Father of Cosmogenesis, to be its chief scientist for AI.

To benefit users from active intelligence, healthy and safe home environment, the Company unveiled numerous new and exciting smart appliances across the extensive product portfolio, including:

  • The new robot vacuum Alpha 2 Pro, empowered by the Four-eye Obstacle-avoidance technology and AI-Dumping3.0 system, furthers hands-free and dust allergy-proof cleaning experience;
  • The EROx water purifier, developed by a team of doctors for 3 years, diversifies beneficial minerals in drinking water for different customers, via electro-dialysis technology and 9 AI sensors;
  • The omnidirectional-wind air conditioner, Space, coming with a sliding air-floating panel and AI-based heat sensor, tailors the wind direction and temperature for users;
  • The HomeMap screen-based control interface, driven by LDS mapping technology and AI algorithm, incorporates and visualizes comprehensive householding data with 3D Map, including air, security, water, IoT and lighting maps.

"Viomi has been dedicated to innovating products to cater to diversified consumer needs as well as solve customer pain points," commented Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi. "Going forward, we will continue to develop more helpful and smart products, alongside our holistic IoT home solutions, to offer a comprehensive IoT home experience for our users."

The company also hosted two product launch events last year, debuting its flagship 21Face large-screen refrigerator embedded with an interface through which users can access various media and entertainment content. In addition, Viomi introduced its new IoT chip modules, and smart switch products, among others, further strengthening 5G IoT smart connection capabilities for the home environment.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses, prevalent in over 60 countries/regions. https://www.viomi.com/

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viomi-technology-hosted-spring-strategic-new-product-launch-event-301279036.html

SOURCE Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

