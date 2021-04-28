Logo
Tony And Grammy Award-Winning Artist Leslie Odom, Jr. To Present At Forrester's CX North America

Apr 28, 2021
The event will bring CX and marketing leaders together to help businesses transform their customers' experience and navigate a politically charged post-pandemic world

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced Leslie Odom, Jr., a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor, will join the mainstage for a moderated Q&A at its CX North America live virtual experience on June 79. A must-attend event for customer experience (CX) and marketing professionals, CX North America will focus on integrating the art and science of leveraging data to build consumer trust, shape customer journeys, and drive business growth.

In addition to spotlighting several CX transformation topics, the event will also help leaders build more trust with their buyers and share best practices for brands to tackle economic, political, and technology trends that are changing consumer behaviors and their expectations. The agenda will showcase sessions to help CX and marketing leaders anticipate the impact of this new global order on their brands and revisit their strategies to forge stronger connections with their customers.

At CX North America, Odom will participate in a conversation to discuss his career journey, the importance of pursuing passions, and the responsibility to fight for equality for all. He currently stars and performs the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke in the Amazon Studios film adaptation of the Olivier Award-nominated play, "One Night in Miami," directed by Regina King. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as an Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements on Broadway and in television, film, and music.

He can also be heard voicing the character of Owen Tillerman in the Apple TV+ animated musical-comedy series "Central Park," for which he received a 2020 Emmy nomination, as well as captivating audiences as Aaron Burr in the filmed musical performance of the original Broadway production of "Hamilton," released in 2020 on Disney+.

"Brands are part of culture and society," said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. "As the lines between brands and politics continue to blur, leaders need to learn how to engage with their customers authentically and maintain or gain their trust. Leslie Odom, Jr. has been a lifelong advocate for equality. We hope his career journey and experiences, combined with our analysts' expertise and research, will help leaders understand the implications of cultural and societal issues on their brands."

Resources:

  • Learn why Forrester's CX North America is a must-attend event.
  • Check out the agenda.
  • Register to attend CX North America.

About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

Media Contact:
Shweta Agarwal
(617) 613-6805
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-and-grammy-award-winning-artist-leslie-odom-jr-to-present-at-forresters-cx-north-america-301278913.html

SOURCE Forrester

