Cross Country Healthcare's Marc Krug Appointed to National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



The National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) has appointed Marc Krug, division president, travel and local at Cross Country Healthcare, to its board of directors. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) is a leading provider of advisory and workforce solutions, including contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005097/en/

Marc Krug, Division President, Travel and Local. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marc Krug, Division President, Travel and Local. (Photo: Business Wire)



It is an honor to join other business leaders in the travel healthcare industry to represent the industry as a whole, said Marc Krug, division president, travel and local at Cross Country Healthcare. The boards focus centers on establishing industry standards to protect the public, representing the members on legislative issues and providing valuable information to inform government decisions.



Krug has been a healthcare staffing and human resources professional for more than 30 years. He brings to the board his experience as a strategist and day-to-day business leader for Cross Country Healthcares travel nurse and allied divisions. He has a strong track record of growing revenue, improving operational efficiencies, scaling businesses and executing strategies. Prior to his career in staffing, Krug practiced law in Boston, MA.



Marc is truly an industry expert. He managed our two travel brands through an unprecedented period, the ongoing pandemic and a digital transformation of the businesses. Under his leadership, we are successfully driving both scale and growth and growing market share across our nurse and allied lines of business, said Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and CEO at Cross Country Healthcare.



Krug received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, a Juris Doctor degree from New England School of Law and a Master of Business Administration from Boston College Carroll School of Management. He resides in Boca Raton, Florida with his wife, son and daughter.



About Cross Country Healthcare



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management, including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.



About NATHO



The National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO) is a non-profit association of travel healthcare organizations, founded in 2008 to promote ethical business practices in the travel healthcare industry, setting the gold standard for conduct that is aligned among member agencies on behalf of travel healthcare candidates and clients.



Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

