Hikma announces exclusive agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals for injectable non-opioid pain medication Combogesic® IV in the US

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, April 28, 2021

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces it has signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals (AFT) for the commercialisation of Combogesic IV, the US trade name of Maxigesic IV, an intravenous, opioid free post-operative pain relief medicine.

The licensing agreement provides Hikma with exclusive rights for the sales, marketing and distribution of Combogesic IV in the US. Combogesic IV (paracetamol 1000mg + ibuprofen 300mg solution for infusion) is a patented intravenous formulation developed as a line extension to Maxigesic tablets, for use post-operatively in hospitals when patients cannot take a medicine orally. AFT expects to file Combogesic IV for approval with the US FDA in the coming months.

"We are pleased to enter into this partnership with AFT for Combogesic IV, an important alternative for the treatment of post-operative pain," said Riad Mishlawi, President, Hikma Injectables. "This agreement is another example of how Hikma is continuing to expand its pipeline in growing therapeutic areas like non-opioid pain management treatments, and highlights the importance of partnerships in expanding our ability to offer a broad portfolio of high-quality medicines to US patients, physicians and hospitals."

Enquiries
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Susan Ringdal

EVP, Strategic Planning and Global Affairs

+44 (0)20 7399 2760/ +44 7776 477050

[email protected]



Steve Weiss

David Belian

US Communications and Public Affairs

+1 732 720 2830/ +1 732 788 8279

+1 732 720 2814/+1 848 254 4875

[email protected]



About Hikma
(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/stable Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people in more than 50 countries around the world. For more than 40 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across the United States (US), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,600 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hikma-announces-exclusive-agreement-with-aft-pharmaceuticals-for-injectable-non-opioid-pain-medication-combogesic-iv-in-the-us-301279371.html

SOURCE Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

