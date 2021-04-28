Logo
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENDOTA, Ill., April 28, 2021

MENDOTA, Ill., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.6 million ($1.47 per share), compared to $3.2 million ($1.30 per share) during the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income was $10.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 17%. The net interest margin was 3.65% in 2021, and 3.30% in 2020.

Noninterest income was $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 11%, compared to $5.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase can be primarily attributed to growth in mortgage banking fees from the prior year. First State Mortgage net income increased by $0.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million, or 13%. The increase is related to increased mortgage banking activity, expenses related to the Bank's core processing conversion to Fiserv Premier and the acquisition of HF Gehant Bank in mid-March 2020.

Total loans decreased $13.5 million, or 1%, to $1.01 billion from $1.02 billion at March 31, 2020. There were $44 million in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans included in loan balances at March 31, 2021 compared to none the prior year quarter end. Non-agricultural business loan demand decreased sharply due to the pandemic impact, while portfolio mortgage and home equity loans declined as many were refinanced and sold into the secondary market due to historically low rates. Offsetting some of the decline was a strong increase in agricultural lending activity at March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.55% as of March 31, 2021, up slightly from .53% at March 31, 2020.

The provision for loan loss was decreased slightly as asset quality has remained stable, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has taken $450,000 during the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $100,000 over the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.4 million at March 31, 2021 and represented 1.53% of gross loans compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2020.

Deposits increased $182.1 million, or 18%, year-over-year, with much of the growth due to CARES Act economic relief programs and PPP funding. As a result, total borrowed money decreased significantly at March 31, 2021, ending at $41.8 million, compared to $79.4 million at March 31, 2020. The investment portfolio increased $20.5 million or 20% year over year and totaled $122 million at March 31, 2021 due to the significant increase in deposits and excess liquidity.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of March 31, 2021, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.81%, unchanged from last year at March 31, 2020, and a total risk-based ratio of 14.89%, compared to 13.07% at March 31, 2020. PPP lending did not impact risk-based capital ratios at quarter end 2021 due to the SBA guarantee which assigns a 0% risk-weighting to these loans.

On March 17, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

In announcing the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim McConville, stated "Our first quarter numbers showed continued improvement with net income up 13% from last year. Mortgage activity continues to favorably impact performance. Total mortgage production this year through March 31 totaled $236 million, up from $103 million in the prior year first quarter. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19. As the economy opens back up, we expect to see business and consumer loan demand return to more normal levels later this year which will allow us to put some excess liquidity back to work."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(000s omitted, except share data)






ASSETS


3/31/2021


3/31/2020

Cash and Due from Banks


$ 165,663


$ 36,108

Federal Funds Sold


30,071


962

Investment Securities


122,322


101,830

Loans and Leases


1,007,730


1,021,240

Less: Reserve for Loan Losses


(15,434)


(13,292)

Loans, Net


992,296


1,007,948

Bank Premises & Equipment


27,582


26,257

Intangibles


8,409


8,408

Other Real Estate Owned


2,850


2,612

Accrued Interest Receivable


3,786


5,965

Other Assets


33,823


32,032






TOTAL ASSETS


$ 1,386,802


$ 1,222,122






LIABILITIES





Demand Deposits


170,231


139,361

Interest-bearing Demand Deposits


390,800


277,003

Savings Deposits


266,022


180,269

Time Deposits


370,454


418,747

Total Deposits


1,197,507


1,015,380

Repurchase Agreements


21,621


14,508

Fed Funds Purchased


0


27,720

FHLB and Other Borrowings


4,000


21,005

Interest Payable


519


519

Subordinated Debt


15,709


15,657

Total Repos & Borrowings


41,849


79,409

Other Liabilities


17,888


18,528

Dividends Payable


380


379

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$ 1,257,624


$ 1,113,696






CAPITAL





Common Stock


2,477


2,466

Surplus


25,702


25,618

Preferred Stock


0


0

Retained Earnings


98,571


79,711

FASB 115 Adjustment


2,428


631

TOTAL CAPITAL


129,178


108,426






TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL


$ 1,386,802


$ 1,222,122






Book Value Per Share


$ 52.15


$ 43.95

Tangible Book Value Per Share


$ 48.75


$ 40.54

Bid Price


$ 37.75


$ 33.00

Period End Outstanding Shares


2,477,253


2,467,024

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31st

(000s omitted, except share data)










2021


2020







Interest Income



$ 12,182


$ 12,079

Interest Expense



2,024


3,373

Net Interest Income



10,158


8,706

Provision for Loan Losses



450


550

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses


9,708


8,156







Other Income



6,004


5,391

FDIC Assessments



95


102

Other Expenses



10,624


9,391

Income Before Income Taxes



4,993


4,054







Applicable Income Taxes



1,350


1,141

Security Gains (Losses)



-


297

Net Income (Loss)



$ 3,643


$ 3,210







Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.47


$ 1.30

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding


2,476,868


2,465,039

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tri-county-financial-group-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301279427.html

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc.

