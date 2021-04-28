Logo
Fuel Tech Schedules First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after the close of the stock market.



Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:





  • (877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or





  • (201) 493-6749 (International)





The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Companys web site at www.ftek.com. Following managements opening remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to [email protected]. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at www.ftek.com.



About Fuel Tech


Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been in installed on over 1,200 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Companys FUEL CHEM technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented nozzle to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment, and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Techs products and services rely heavily on the Companys exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Techs web site at www.ftek.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005995/en/

