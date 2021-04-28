National CineMedia, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call





National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (the Company or NCM), the managing member and owner of 48.1% of National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.









The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 300-8521 or for international participants (412) 317-6026. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, May 24, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 10155809. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.









About National CineMedia, Inc.









