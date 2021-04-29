Voyager Digital Partners With Blockdaemon to Provide Secure Node Infrastructure Facilitating More Interest Offerings to Voyager's Customers on Their Digital Assets

CSE: VYGR

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset trading and investing brokerage, and Blockdaemon, a leading blockchain node infrastructure platform with enterprise-grade security and monitoring, have partnered to initially integrate validator nodes on Ethereum, Polkadot, and Tezos onto the Voyager platform, with plans to expand the offering to include more of the 30 digital assets that Blockdaemon currently supports including Celo, Terra and Algorand.

"Our integration with Blockdaemon will enable Voyager users to earn interest on a wider scope of coins offered on our platform," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. "Importantly, integrating Blockdaemon's secure node infrastructure into our platform allows Voyager to control its balance sheet more effectively by reducing lending activities and reducing counterparty risk."

The partnership with Blockdaemon is expected to allow Voyager to maintain full custody of staked assets and protect their relevant private keys while potentially earning returns which can exceed those of lending interest rates. The partnership enables Voyager to continue to pay industry-leading returns to its valued customers, generated from reliable, institutional grade infrastructure. With support from Blockdaemon's secure infrastructure and protocol-specific automated and manual failover strategies, Voyager expects to eliminate the risk of double-signing and slashing to protect customers' assets. Tokens will be safely stored in Voyager's insured custody management solution and with its qualified custodian, preventing leakage of any critical information. The partnership will also enable Voyager to add support for more assets supported by Blockdaemon in the future.

"Voyager's well-established brand for providing a trusted source for crypto trading of in-demand assets can be seen through its exponential growth and breadth of offerings," said Konstantin Richter, CEO and Founder of Blockdaemon. "We are delighted to support Voyager in their future success through secure node infrastructure, staking and monitoring services for their growing platform."

Blockdaemon prioritizes risk mitigation and focuses on maximizing yields while integrating with trusted partners to provide a complete solution for its customers. The partnership between Voyager and Blockdaemon not only adds strengthened security, but Voyager customers are also expected to benefit from access to additional interest on digital asset offerings via Voyager's trading platform. These upgrades to the infrastructure and the Voyager platform offerings are key in developing an optimal experience for all Voyager customers.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with an app and platform to invest in and trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us athttps://www.investvoyager.comfor more information.

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is the leading blockchain node infrastructure platform, internally ISO 27001 compliant, with enterprise-grade security and backup systems. Supporting 30+ protocols, 70 out-of-the-box node types, and monitoring plug-ins for cloud and on-premises services, Blockdaemon is used by exchanges, custodians, enterprises, financial institutions and 10k+ developers to connect commercial stakeholders to blockchains. Blockdaemon's mission is to simplify the process of deploying nodes and creating scalable enterprise blockchain solutions via APIs, BYOI, auto-decentralization and auto-healing of nodes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Voyager's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the partnership with Blockdaemon and the expected synergies and benefits do not materialize, global economy, industry, or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that trading momentum does not continue or the demand for trading solutions declines, customer acquisition does not increase as planned, product and international expansion do not occur as planned, risks of compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to the business and those other risks contained in the Company's public filings, including in its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual Information Form (AIF). Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the success of the Blockdaemon partnership and its technology and services in reducing lending activities and counterparty risk and allowing Voyager to better control its balance sheet, the ability of Voyager's customers to earn returns in excess of current lending rates, the ability to eliminate the risk of double-signing to protect customers' assets; a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; changes in laws or approaches to regulation, the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem by institutions; changes in the volatility of crypto currency, changes in demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum, changes in the status or classification of cryptocurrency assets, cybersecurity breaches, a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for the trading businesses or achieving mandates and gaining traction; failure to grow assets under management, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions that a binding agreement on terms substantially similar to the memorandum of understanding is entered into by the Company and lotter.com in a timely manner, no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business and that current trends in respect of digital assets continue. Readers are cautioned that Assets Under Management and trading volumes fluctuate and may increase and decrease from time to time and that such fluctuations are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements, past and present performance and trends are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, current or past performance, or current or past trends. Information identifying assumptions, risks, and uncertainties relating to the Company are contained in its filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company assumes no obligation to provide operational updates, except as required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Readers are cautioned that past performance is not indicative of future performance and current trends in the business and demand for digital assets may not continue and readers should not put undue reliance on past performance and current trends. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

