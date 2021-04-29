Logo
Nature's Sunshine Honored With Six American Business Awards®

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Stevie Awards recognize the company's industry-leading transformation

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, April 29, 2021

LEHI, Utah, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine, a leading natural health and wellness company, earned six Stevie Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards today. Having completely relaunched their business in 2020, Nature's Sunshine's transformation touched every part of the company, including a revamped brand and website, and an industry leading approach to their business model.

Natures Sunshine, a leading natural health and wellness company, earned six Stevie Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards today.

As confirmation of the incredible transformational journey Nature's Sunshine has implemented, the company was recognized with:

  • Gold Awards for Website Achievement and Achievement in Management Health Products and Services;
  • Silver Awards for Brand Renovation of the Year and Achievement in Organization Recovery;
  • Bronze Awards for Most Valuable Corporate (Pandemic) Response and Customer Service Team of the Year.

"We are both honored and excited to be recognized by the American Business Awards program" said Terrence Moorehead, Nature's Sunshine CEO. "These Stevie awards recognize the tremendous commitment, effort and perseverance of our employees and our dedicated consultants, during what was a unique and challenging year. These awards validate the strategies we've put into place to transform our company, reimagine our brand and become a force of nature in our industry."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations a record number from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. And more than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are a testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Nature's Sunshine
Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

For more information contact:
Caroline Bitter
[email protected]
415-825-2348

Nature's Sunshine

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-honored-with-six-american-business-awards-301280465.html

SOURCE Natures Sunshine Products

