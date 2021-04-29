Logo
Petix & Botte Co Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2021Q1, Petix & Botte Co owns 79 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Petix & Botte Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petix+%26+botte+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Petix & Botte Co
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 196,043 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.51%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 187,393 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.28%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 192,268 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.82%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 215,090 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.02%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 51,863 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.04%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.51%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 196,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 107.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $96.981100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 187,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 192,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 109.02%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.634000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 215,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 119.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.111800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 248,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 110.14%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.418300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 334,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Petix & Botte Co. Also check out:

1. Petix & Botte Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Petix & Botte Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Petix & Botte Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Petix & Botte Co keeps buying
