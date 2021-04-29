Credit Acceptance Announces Retirement of Brett A. Roberts as CEO and Director; Appointment of Kenneth S. Booth as Successor; and Election of Vinayak R. Hegde to the Board of Directors

Southfield, Michigan, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC) (referred to as the Company, Credit Acceptance, we, our, or us) today announced that Brett A. Roberts, the Companys Chief Executive Officer and President and a member of the Companys Board of Directors, will retire at the close of business on May 3, 2021. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected and appointed the Companys Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth S. Booth, as the Companys new Chief Executive Officer and President and as a director, effective May 3, 2021.

Tom Tryforos, the Companys Lead Director, said I think I speak for all at Credit Acceptance in saying that Bretts decision to retire came way too soon, but we are extremely grateful for his nearly 30-year commitment and loyalty to the Company. For the past 19 years, Brett served as the Companys CEO. Under his leadership, and with the support of the rest of the management team, we built a world-class company and culture with an intense and deeply-embedded focus on changing lives. During Roberts tenure as CEO, adjusted net income per share grew at a compounded annual rate of 24.3% per year from $0.62 in 2001 to $38.26 in 2020, and economic profit improved from a loss of $3.2 million to a profit of $471.3 million over the same period. GAAP net income per share over this period grew at a compounded rate of 21.6% per year from $0.57 to $23.47, and GAAP net income improved from $24.7 million to $421.0 million over the same period.

Mr. Booth joined the Company in January 2004 as Director of Internal Audit. He was named Chief Accounting Officer in May 2004 and Chief Financial Officer in December 2004. From August 1991 until joining us, Mr. Booth worked in public accounting, most recently as a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Ken Booths appointment as CEO is a natural, evolutionary step. He is a highly respected and proven leader with deep knowledge of the Companys business and we are very fortunate to have him as CEO. Under Kens leadership, we are confident Credit Acceptances business and culture will thrive for many years to come, said Mr. Tryforos.

The Company is in good hands, said Mr. Roberts. We have a remarkably talented senior leadership team. The seven executives that comprise the senior leadership team have over 140 years of combined experience at the Company. Our Board of Directors includes three outside directors who have tremendous experience and wisdom and care deeply about our Company. And today, we are announcing the addition to our Board of Directors of Vinayak Hegde, whom I know and for whom I have great respect. I look forward to watching the Companys success under Kens leadership.

Vinayak R. Hegde will be joining the Board as an independent director on May 3, 2021. We are looking forward to adding Vinayak to the Board, said Mr. Tryforos. His operational experience, coupled with his proven history of driving strategic growth, will be a benefit to both the Board and management.

Mr. Hegde served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Blink Health from July 2020 to March 2021. Prior to that, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Airbnb Homes. He was responsible for the growth and marketing of their global business, which grew to $4.8 billion in revenue and over $38 billion in bookings during his tenure. Previously, he served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Groupon where he managed marketing, national sales and revenue management. He launched their brand campaigns and growth strategy, which grew to service over 50 million customers worldwide with over 160 million Groupon app downloads. He led Groupons acquisition of LivingSocial.com, an online marketplace for users to buy and share things to do in their city, serving as President after the transaction. Prior to Groupon, he spent over 12 years at Amazon, where he served as General Manager for Amazon Smile, Amazon Goldbox, the CRM program and all social media channels and led product and engineering for Amazons traffic and marketing organization. Mr. Hegde graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, India. Mr. Hegde also sits on the boards of directors of LifeVantage and Gannett.

