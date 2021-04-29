Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $117.6 million, an increase of 14%, compared to $102.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable impact on 2021 first quarter net sales of $1.8 million, or 2%.

The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $7.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million, or $.74 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of less than $.1 million.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with our net sales growth and earnings generation for Q1 2021. All regions reported an increase in net sales versus Q1 2020 as well as improvement in profitability. PLP USA continues to lead the increase driven by growth in the communications product family as well as the significance of our U.S. based manufacturing and distribution facilities. Additional investments will be made within our PLP USA operations to support this growth both today and into the future. Our international operations continue to expand their capabilities and product offerings, resulting in year over year improvement in both net sales and earnings. Our geographic diversification has helped de-risk our business model during these challenging economic times. While we have seen reductions in revenue in certain operations that rely more heavily on government sponsored infrastructure projects that have been delayed due to COVID-19, our strength in other markets has more than offset the shortfalls to allow for both top line and bottom-line growth. While the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our future operations is unknown, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, our customers and our valued suppliers while continuing to provide the high-quality products and services our customers expect."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications, and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS





















(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31











2021

2020







































Net sales

$ 117,553

$ 102,852



Cost of products sold

77,361

69,942







GROSS PROFIT

40,192

32,910





















Costs and expenses













Selling

9,601

8,905





General and administrative

14,394

13,434





Research and engineering

4,611

4,296





Other operating expense - net

818

1,122











29,424

27,757

























OPERATING INCOME

10,768

5,153





















Other income (expense)













Interest income

21

111





Interest expense

(463)

(709)





Other income - net

228

549











(214)

(49)

























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

10,554

5,104





















Income taxes

3,377

1,451

























NET INCOME

$ 7,177

$ 3,653





















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2

45

























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 7,179

$ 3,698





















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE











TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:















Basic

$ 1.46

$ 0.74







Diluted

$ 1.45

$ 0.74





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

4,917

5,008





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

4,936

5,017



PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































March 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2021

2020





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents







$ 34,685

$ 45,175 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,436 ($3,464 in 2020)





93,654

92,686 Inventories - net









99,694

97,537 Prepaids











8,722

17,660 Other current assets









3,283

3,256



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







240,038

256,314





















Property, plant and equipment - net







145,400

125,965 Other intangibles - net









13,811

14,443 Goodwill











28,844

29,508 Deferred income taxes









5,459

10,863 Other assets









23,451

23,994

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 457,003

$ 461,087





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Trade accounts payable









$ 33,945

$ 31,646 Notes payable to banks









12,853

17,428 Current portion of long-term debt







9,033

5,216 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees





16,823

14,736 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







25,019

34,748



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







97,673

103,774





















Long-term debt, less current portion







37,394

33,333 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





30,798

31,911





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,912,959 and









4,902,233 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13,155

13,028

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 261,781 and 265,508 shares at











March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





(10,820)

(10,940)

Deferred Compensation Liability







10,820

10,940

Paid-in capital









44,322

43,134

Retained earnings









385,180

379,035

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,664,517 and 1,611,927 shares at













March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively





(92,246)

(88,568)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(59,266)

(54,551)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 291,145

292,078

Noncontrolling interest







(7)

(9)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





291,138

292,069



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 457,003

$ 461,087



SOURCE Preformed Line Products