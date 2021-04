Samsung's ( XKRX:005935, Financial) shares lagged during the quarter after producing solid returns in 2020. Over the balance of the year, we expect the company's earnings to grow substantially, especially in the semiconductor businesses. Samsung is a fantastic business that should produce strong growth over time even though it trades at a low multiple and offers excellent value.

From the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.