Suzano 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Suzano S.A. (B3: SUZB3 | NYSE: SUZ) informs that its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Holders of the Companys equity securities can receive hard copies of the Annual Report, including its audited financial statements, without charge by request directed to: [email protected]. This document is also available on Suzanos website (http%3A%2F%2Fir.suzano.com.br%2F).









For further information, please contact our Investor Relations Department:





Phone: (+55 11) 3503-9330





E-mail: [email protected]









About Suzano









Suzano is a global reference in developing sustainable and innovative solutions from renewable sources, guided by its purpose of renewing life inspired by trees. It is the worlds leading eucalyptus pulp producer and one of Latin Americas largest paper producers, playing a part in the lives of over 2 billion people from its 11 mills across Brazil and the joint operation Veracel. The company, whose history for over 97 years, has an installed capacity of 10.9 million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper a year, and exports to more than 100 countries. Its operations are based on Innovability - Innovation at the service of Sustainability - and on the highest levels of social, environmental and corporate governance practices, and its shares are traded on stock exchanges in Brazil and the United States. For more information, visit www.suzano.com.br%2Fen%2F





