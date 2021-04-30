Weis Markets Announces $135 Million Cap-Ex Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weis Markets Announces $135 Million Cap-Ex Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan H. Weis updates shareholders at annual meeting in Sunbury, PA

PR Newswire

SUNBURY, Pa., April 29, 2021

SUNBURY, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (

NYSE:WMK, Financial) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan H. Weis today announced the company's plans to invest $135 million in its growth during 2021.

www.WeisMarkets.com

Mr. Weis made the announcement during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Sunbury, PA. He said the company continues to invest in new stores, remodels, fuel centers, information technology upgrades and more than a thousand smaller store improvement projects.

"Already this year, we've opened a new store in Martinsburg, West Virginia and a remodeled store in Gap, Pennsylvania, which was closed for 18 months due to a fire," said Mr. Weis. "We are currently finishing up work on two stores in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, which will open later this spring, and have started work on a new store in Warminster, Pennsylvania, our second in Bucks County."

The Company also plans eight remodels and eight fuel centers in 2021. While all of these projects will begin in 2021, some may not be completed until 2022.

Mr. Weis also spoke about the pandemic's impact.

"We are awed by the efforts of those who work in retail, most especially our Weis associates who took care of our customers during challenging times," said Mr. Weis. "They are among the unsung heroes of the past year."

Mr. Weis also praised the Company's pharmacy team which has vaccinated more than 145,000 people in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia and New Jersey since late January.

Mr. Weis and the Chief Operating Officer Kurt Schertle also briefed shareholders on the Company's results. In FY 2020, the Company generated $4.1 billion in salesup 16.1 percent while comparable store sales increased 16.4 percent. Net income increased 74.9 percent to $118.9 million.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weis-markets-announces-135-million-cap-ex-program-301280823.html

SOURCE Weis Markets, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)