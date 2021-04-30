Enel Chile Announces The Filing Of The 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29th, 2021.

Enel Chile is a company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generacin Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribucin Chile S.A., Enel Transmisin Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants through an incremental 2.4 GW of renewable projects by 2023, closing its remaining coal facility by May 2022, and the electrification of its final consumers.

The annual report is available on Enel Chile's website at www.enel.cl in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC's web page at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the 2020 Form 20F will be available shortly for shareholders free of charge upon request.

