Shinhan Financial Group files its FY2020 Form 20-F to the SEC

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) (KRX: 055550) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 28, 2021. The report is available at Shinhan Financial Group's Homepage, http://www.shinhangroup.com/en/invest/filing/oversea_filing02.jsp, as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov.

A hard copy of the annual report will be provided to shareholders upon request, free of charge, via [email protected].

