WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Dollar General Corp, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors+socal%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,916 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,883 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,681 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,464 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 33,787 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 31,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 45,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $478. The stock is now traded at around $471.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $329.07. The stock is now traded at around $336.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $320.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.84. The stock is now traded at around $94.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 78,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Total SE (TOT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Total SE by 70.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 126,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 230.66%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 26,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 139,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $816.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.2.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.09.

Sold Out: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $38.39.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. Also check out:

