WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Investment company WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Allstate Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Dollar General Corp, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,916 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,883 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 24,681 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,464 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 33,787 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 31,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $126.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 45,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $478. The stock is now traded at around $471.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 9,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $329.07. The stock is now traded at around $336.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.18. The stock is now traded at around $245.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $320.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 85.25%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.84. The stock is now traded at around $94.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 78,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Total SE by 70.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 126,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 230.66%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 26,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 139,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $378.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $816.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 8,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.47.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.2.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.09.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $44.92, with an estimated average price of $38.39.

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.19.